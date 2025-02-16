Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $14,073,240.72 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of GILD stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
