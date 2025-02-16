Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $14,073,240.72 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $14,073,240.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

