Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

HYDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Hydrogen ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

