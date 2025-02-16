Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,494 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,314,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,723,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $62.36 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

