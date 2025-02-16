Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) is Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000.

GINN stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $65.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $415.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

