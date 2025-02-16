Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.90 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 478.75 ($6.03). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 478.75 ($6.03), with a volume of 6,673 shares traded.

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 328.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.80.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

