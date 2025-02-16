GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,861,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMDL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,104,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512,718. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 70,491 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

