Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,897,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 2,798,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 811.9 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
