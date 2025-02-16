Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) vs. Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Financial Comparison

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Hamilton Insurance Group has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Progressive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Progressive 0 6 12 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Progressive has a consensus target price of $275.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than Progressive.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Progressive”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $1.57 billion 1.20 $258.73 million $4.47 4.18 Progressive $75.37 billion 2.04 $8.48 billion $14.40 18.24

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 21.88% 21.92% 6.70% Progressive 11.25% 33.79% 8.21%

Summary

Progressive beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks used by small businesses, as well as non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks used by light contractors and heavy constructions; log trucks and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, garbage/debris removal, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers manufactured homes, personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; acts as an agent to homeowners, general liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other products; and reinsurance services. It sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as through mobile applications and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

