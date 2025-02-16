Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 49.5% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

NYSE:HASI opened at $28.00 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.56% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

