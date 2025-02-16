Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.37 and traded as low as $43.75. Hannover Rück shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 2,330 shares.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Hannover Rück to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

