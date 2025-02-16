Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.68 ($2.92) and traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.87). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.96), with a volume of 3,491 shares changing hands.
Hansa Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £261.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.68.
Hansa Investment (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hansa Investment had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 95.67%.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hansa Investment
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is a Dividend King?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.