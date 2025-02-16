Healthcare Stocks To Research – February 15th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, and Hims & Hers Health are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and other related companies. Investing in healthcare stocks can provide exposure to a range of healthcare-related products, services, and innovations, allowing investors to potentially benefit from growth and profitability within the healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,399,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,597,338. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.70.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,691,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

