Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 363,500 Shares

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 363,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$349,577.95.
2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 500,000 shares of Heliostar Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$460,450.00.
- On Thursday, January 30th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 769,000 shares of Heliostar Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,306.00.
Heliostar Metals Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Heliostar Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
About Heliostar Metals
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an American real estate investment trust that invests in hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heliostar Metals
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Heliostar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliostar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.