Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 326,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 524,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Hemostemix Trading Up 5.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
