Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 13.5% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 326,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 524,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Hemostemix Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.