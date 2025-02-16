Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 137621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Hitachi Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.