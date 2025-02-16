Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after acquiring an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

