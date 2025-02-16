Hourglass Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $20.30.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

