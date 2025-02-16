Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

