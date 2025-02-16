Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lowered by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 238,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

