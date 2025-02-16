Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €206.20 ($217.05) and last traded at €203.80 ($214.53). Approximately 12,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €199.60 ($210.11).
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €186.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
