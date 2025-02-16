Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Immunome Trading Down 0.3 %
IMNM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,477. Immunome has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,679. The trade was a 28.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lechleider bought 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 252,862 shares of company stock worth $2,140,545. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IMNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunome presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.
Get Our Latest Report on Immunome
Immunome Company Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.