Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $156,611,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 13,814.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after buying an additional 1,985,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 29.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,369,000 after buying an additional 364,169 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 142.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 308,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 181,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $5,975,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INCY. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. The trade was a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,356. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 503.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

