Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 76,641 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,641 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

