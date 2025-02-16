Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity at Ingredion
In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ingredion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,862,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after buying an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,529,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ingredion Trading Down 1.2 %
Ingredion stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.70. 506,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.39. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.
Ingredion Company Profile
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
