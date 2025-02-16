Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISSC
Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Down 18.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 1,442,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.03. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.17.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.83%.
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
