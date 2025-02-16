Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:PFEB opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.90 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

