Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJAN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

