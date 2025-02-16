Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $11.07. Inogen shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 340,965 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Inogen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INGN

Inogen Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Inogen by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 132,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.