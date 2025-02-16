Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Insider Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ THFF opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $613.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $53.60.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
First Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of First Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of First Financial by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.