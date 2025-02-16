Insider Buying: First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Insider Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares in the company, valued at $517,157.85. This trade represents a 12.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $613.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of First Financial by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Financial

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.