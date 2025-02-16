Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$288.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$263.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$260.77. Intact Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$216.62 and a 52-week high of C$294.35. The company has a market cap of C$51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFC shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$294.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$284.00 to C$301.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.90.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.