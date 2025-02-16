Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.6 %

VKI stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $9.42.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

