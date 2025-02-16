Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Feb 16th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 28224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 826,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

