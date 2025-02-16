Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 28224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
