Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,330,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,652,000 after purchasing an additional 667,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,019,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,671,000 after buying an additional 154,516 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after buying an additional 1,997,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

