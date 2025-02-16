Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

