Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.1% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.38 and its 200 day moving average is $497.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

