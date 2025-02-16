Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

