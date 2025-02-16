Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average is $497.86.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

