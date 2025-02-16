Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,776 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $225,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

RWL stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

