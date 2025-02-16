Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE VTN opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

