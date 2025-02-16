iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.74. 3,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.48.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

