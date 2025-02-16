iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.71 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.37.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

