iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.5% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $495.94 and a 12 month high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

