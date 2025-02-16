iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after buying an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,591,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJR stock opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

