iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 90,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.