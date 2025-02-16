iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) is NYL Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NYL Investors LLC reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,479,177 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 13.9% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Empower Annuity Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,296,000 after buying an additional 1,961,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 917.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,445,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,352,000 after buying an additional 1,303,725 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,877,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $107.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.56. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $114.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

