iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Position Reduced by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $131.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $139.98.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

