iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.69% of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TCHI opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

