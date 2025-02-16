iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 61,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,047,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 416,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

