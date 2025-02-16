iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

