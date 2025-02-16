iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,324,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $336.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $336.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

